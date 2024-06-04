Temperatures, precipitation trending near to below average in the days ahead

The mid-summer warmth and humidity is on short notice as temperatures are expected to fall to near or below average heading into the second week of June.

An upper-level trough will dig from Canada and setup shop over the Great Lakes region later this week into the weekend bringing down cooler and drier air.

As a result, temperatures are expected to be near or slightly below average in the coming days.

The Climate Prediction Center has a probability of below average temperatures in the six-to-ten day period from June 9-13. The average high temperature during this period is 76-77° while the average lows are in the mid-50s.

There is also the probability of below average precipitation during the same period as northwest flow typically brings in drier air and keeps the thick moisture to the south.