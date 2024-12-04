Temperatures plummet Wednesday

The weather is going to take a highly interesting turn as we head into Wednesday and Wednesday night in more ways than one!

Things are generally quiet tonight, with low temperatures only dropping into the low 20F’s thanks to the cloud cover as well as breezy southwest winds gusting up to 25 mph at times, bringing warmer air northward. It will be a bit colder with those winds, with wind chills in the teens, however.

Wednesday morning starts out on the “warmer” side, with temperatures climbing into the low 30F’s for most locations. Increasingly gusty northwest winds will make it feel a bit colder in reality though, with wind chill temperatures in the teens.

Two cold fronts pass through Wednesday. One in the early morning hours, and one in the late morning hours. Cold front number one will lead to a shift in the winds from the southwest to the northwest, while cold front number two brings in the much colder air. While highs will be in the 30F’s, those temperatures will not be sticking around for long.

By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will be rapidly falling, from the low 30F’s, into the teens by late afternoon. Winds will also be howling out there, gusting up to 45 mph at times. The colder temperatures, on top of the wind, will result in wind chills near 0F by 4PM or so.

Heading into Wednesday night, temperatures continue to drop, with lows in the low to mid single digits across the area, and winds out of the northwest gusting up to 20 mph well after midnight. This will result in wind chills dipping as low as -15F to -20F at times. BRRRRRRRRRRR!!!

Thursday morning will once again be very cold, with wind chills as low as -15F and temperatures in the single digits.

The bottom line is you will want to bundle up even with the warmer temperatures Wednesday morning, and you will certainly want to bundle up Wednesday afternoon, night and Thursday morning when heading out!