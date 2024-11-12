Temperatures near average most of the week

Temperatures are going to be relatively near average for the next few days, with more mild temperatures arriving by the weekend.

Monday night will be the coldest night of the week, with low temperatures dropping into the upper 20F’s under a mostly clear sky. Sunshine will continue into Tuesday, with temperatures making it into the mid to upper 40F’s. Beautiful mid-November weather!

Clouds increase Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, preventing temperatures from dropping as much Tuesday night, with lows in the mid to upper 30F’s.

Clouds and rain will prevent high temperatures from climbing much on Wednesday, with most locations only reaching the mid 40F’s. Because of the clouds Wednesday night into Thursday, temperatures will not drop all that much Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Clouds on Thursday will prevent high temperatures from climbing out of the mid 40F’s, and there is the potential that highs may have to be lowered in the coming days if more cloud cover sticks around than currently expected.

By Friday, we finally see more mild temperatures arrive across the area, assuming we see plenty of sunshine, and that there are no southward shifts in the track of an area of low pressure that will begin to pass us by to the north.

This weekend looks absolutely fantastic temperature wise, with highs in the mid 50F’s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky both Saturday and Sunday. This weekend could very well be a good one to get outside and wrap up any of that yard work that you haven’t quite got to yet before the snow begins to fall!