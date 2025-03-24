Temperatures inch upward through the week with a storm to watch this weekend

The week will start seasonably cool with temperatures hovering around or slightly above average, however the second half of the week will get a nice boost with much warmer weather set to arrive followed by a storm system to watch this weekend.

Monday will offer plentiful sunshine with high temperatures around the upper 40s to lower 50s. It’ll be a breezy day with a northwest wind gusting up to 30 mph at times.

A weak system will pass mainly to the southeast Monday night into Tuesday which may bring a slight chance of a shower to North Iowa. Another system will track into the region late Tuesday afternoon and evening which may bring the chance of a brief shower.

The rest of the week is looking dry with temperatures steadily improving. Highs on Tuesday will be around the upper 40s with lower 50s expected on Wednesday before climbing to near 60° on Thursday and middle 60s on Friday.

A storm system to watch will approach the area this weekend. Rain is looking likely on Saturday, however depending on the track of the storm, enough cold air may be in place for some snow on Sunday. This system is still several days away so quite a bit of uncertainty exists. Specific details will become clearer in the days ahead.

Temperatures will cool off quite a bit with highs in the lower 50s on Saturday and near 40° on Sunday.