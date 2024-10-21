Temperatures hitch a ride on the rollercoaster this week

It’ll be a wild temperature ride with ups-and-downs expected throughout the week.

The week will start summerlike with temperatures near or in the lower 80s which will be around 20-25° above average for the middle of October and close to record highs for the date.

A weak front will pass through late Monday into Tuesday which may bring a spotty shower or sprinkles to north Iowa, followed by a touch cooler temperatures with highs expecting to be in the middle 70s.

A more potent cold front will slide through early Wednesday bringing south much cooler, Canadian air into the region with temperatures expecting to be closer to average with highs in the middle 50s.

Temperatures will get a bump on Thursday with highs back into the middle 60s with another front coming through late in the day leading to the chance of a few showers and more seasonal temperatures in the 50s on Friday heading into the weekend.