Temperatures gradually warm through next week

Temperatures will start on the cooler side this next week, but will gradually warm a degree or two each day.

Veterans Day is going to be a bit chillier than what we are used to. Highs will be in the mid 40F’s, which is right where we should be for this time of year. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the north, gusting up to 20 mph at times as well. Plenty of sunshine will help to mitigate these cooler temperatures a bit, but a jacket/sweatshirt will be good to have.

Monday night will be on the cold side, with lower temperatures likely dropping below freezing under a generally clear sky. Tuesday will be another breezy day, with winds gusting up to 25 mph at times. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40F’s to low 50F’s Tuesday afternoon, with more sunshine, and a few afternoon clouds.

Another frontal system will be tracking into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing at least a moderate chance of rain with it. The question will be when does the best forcing, and moisture, become available to this frontal system, and will it come in time for our area to see some decent rain?

Odds favor most of our area not seeing much rain through Wednesday morning at this time, with rain chances decreasing behind the cold front Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be slightly warmer, in the low 50F’s, for most of the area.

Thursday and Friday will feature the return of sunshine, with more mild air arriving by Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50F’s Thursday and Friday, which will be at least 10F above the long term average for this time of year. Not bad for the middle of November!