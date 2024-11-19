Temperatures drop Tuesday, snow flies Wednesday

Monday’s rain is going to continue into the night and start to wrap up Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s high temperatures will likely occur before sunrise, and the temperature will drop slowly and steadily through the day.

As the area of low pressure moves northeast of us Tuesday, colder air will be wrapping in behind it. Along with that, light snow is likely, off-and-on through Wednesday. Amounts are not going to be significant. However, the combination of snow and wind will make sure a wintry scene and the potential for a few slick spots on area roadways.

More than anything, it’s going to be a shock to the system after such a mild November so far. This storm system is ushering in real, seasonable change that’s going to stick around. Highs will be back in the 30s Wednesday and will remain there into the middle of next week.