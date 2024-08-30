Temperatures cool Friday

Friday will be a much more pleasant day across the Weather First area. Not only will we no longer have any rain chances to worry about, but temperatures and dew points will be in a far more comfortable range.

The cold front passing through this evening will help rid the air of those thick dew points we have become accustomed to over the last week or so. By tomorrow morning, dew points are expected to be around 60F and will continue to drop throughout the day.

Skies will start out mainly cloudy during the morning hours, but then we quickly clear things out by mid afternoon, and we should have enough sunshine to see temperatures climb into the mid 70F’s for all of the viewing area. These temperatures, combined with much lower dew points, will make Friday a fantastic day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine!

Friday evening skies become clear with light winds, so temperatures will drop rather quickly after sunset. Lows tomorrow night look to get down into the mid 50F’s, so again, cooler than what we are used to. But hey…perfect weather to have your windows open tomorrow night and to finally give that AC unit a bit of a rest after the long stretch of having it on full blast.