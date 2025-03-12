Temperatures climb late week, storm chances Friday, colder this weekend

Happy Wednesday everyone! Halfway to the weekend!

Nothing says springtime in Minnesota and Iowa quite like a temperatures roller coaster, and everything from severe thunderstorm chances to snow flakes are in the forecast! For those of you new to these states, yes, this is somehow normal…

Temperatures have fallen slightly short of their expected range today, but it has still felt wonderful, with highs in the 50F’s and plenty of sun. Temperatures will be even warmer Thursday, with southerly winds bringing warmer air northward into Friday.

Highs will climb into the low to mid 60F’s Thursday, under a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Southerly winds will kick up a bit, into the 5 to 15 mph range, gusting up to 25 mph at times. Lows will only drop to around 50F, yes 50F, Thursday night!

Southerly winds intensify Friday, between 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. High temperatures will near or slightly exceed 70F, with dew points climbing into the 50F’s.

These warmer temperatures and high dew points will help set the stage for an incoming low pressure system to bring scattered shower and thunderstorm activity to the area late Friday afternoon through Saturday.

Most of Friday will be dry, with a mix of sun and clouds. By late afternoon, low pressure will be tracking northeast into Iowa, increasing the chance for showers and thunderstorms by sunset across our northern Iowa counties. Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity will likely hold off until after sunset, however. A few of these storms could be severe, with damaging winds being the primary concern, although a brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Thunderstorms clear the area late Friday evening, giving way to scattered showers Friday night and into Saturday. Temperatures tank Saturday, starting in the upper 40F’s before collapsing into the 30F’s by late afternoon. This could lead to any leftover rain showers turning to snow showers through Saturday evening. Any snow accumulations will be minor, however.

Highs Sunday will be in the 30F’s, with decreasing clouds throughout the day. 50F’s return Monday and Tuesday, under a partly cloudy sky both days. There may be a system toward the middle of next week that bears watching, but it is too far out in time to pin down any specifics.

Regardless, we have a warm stretch of weather the next few days, with storms possible late Friday, giving way to much colder weather this weekend. Typical spring weather for our neck of the woods!