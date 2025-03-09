Temperatures bounce around this week, quiet until late Friday

Happy Sunday everyone!

It has been another beautiful day across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa, with plenty of sun, a bit of a breeze, and highs in the 50F’s! Even warmer temperatures are on the way this week, with plenty more sun and overall beautiful weather conditions for this time of year!

Focusing first on temperatures, all locations have a good chance at reaching 60F multiple times during the week ahead. The first chance for 60F arrives Monday, with more chances Thursday and Friday.

Southwest winds tonight and into Monday will help transport warmer air northward into the area. While a good deal of snow remains across Steele, Freeborn, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock and Cerro Gordo Counties, highs will likely climb into the 60F’s across most, if not all, of the area. Winds will be between 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times, so it will be breezy!

A cold front slashes through the area Monday night, bringing much colder temperatures south for Tuesday as high pressure settles in behind the front. Highs will only make it into the low to mid 40F’s for most locations. Cooler, but still above average for this time of year.

Temperatures warm rapidly into Wednesday, with highs in the mid 50F’s across the area. A trough of low pressure will begin building to the west, with a ridge setting up to our south and east. This will establish days of southerly flow across the area.

Southerly flow will send temperatures into the 60F’s Thursday and Friday, and there is even a outside chance that some locations see 70F Friday. I want to refrain from getting people’s hopes up for the time being though, so have kept 70F out of the forecast for now!

Temperatures cool down dramatically next weekend, with highs near 50F on Saturday, and highs not getting out of the 30F’s Sunday.

Skies will remain generally clear to partly cloudy through most of the week ahead, even with the cold front passing through Monday night. Clouds increase Thursday night, and into Friday, as a large storm system approaches from the southwest.

While it is too soon to hash out the specific details of this next storm system, showers and a few thunderstorms are a good bet late Friday into Saturday. A few flakes will mix in Saturday night as colder air returns to the area.

With all that said, we have a long stretch of beautiful weather ahead, with plenty of sunshine and mild/warm temperatures for early to mid March!