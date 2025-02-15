Temperatures begin to bite tonight/Sunday

Get your heavy coat, hat, scarf and a set of gloves out! Temperatures are about to nose dive into “downright unpleasant” territory once again tonight and Sunday.

Temperatures as of late this afternoon are still hanging on in the 20F’s. A look at the temperature map across central/northern Minnesota, however, tells us that the 20F’s won’t last much longer. Northerly winds between 15 to 20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times, will help bring cold, arctic air into the region over the next several hours.

Temperatures tonight and into Sunday morning will drop into the single digits. Not terrible, until you factor in the winds remaining out of the north at 10 to 20 mph. This will contribute to wind chills in the negative teens by Sunday morning.

With northerly winds sustaining through the day Sunday, temperatures will not be given the chance to climb much. In fact, most locations will remain in the single digits throughout the day, with wind chills remaining below 0F, thanks to northwesterly winds between 15 to 20 mph.

Scattered light snow showers/flurries will stick around southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight and into Sunday morning as well. Any snow accumulation will remain under 1 inch for all locations.

Clouds will hang around through the day on Sunday, with a few peaks of sun possible during the afternoon. Otherwise, Sunday is shaping up to be a gloomy and raw day. Good weather for a cup of hot chocolate!