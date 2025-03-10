Temperature swings expected this week

Temperatures are expected to bounce around this week, but will largely remain above average for the middle of March.

Highs on Monday will be near records for the day with many communities reaching the middle-to-upper 60s. A breezy southwest wind gusting up to 30 mph will help drive in the warmer air.

A cold front will pass through late Monday night into Tuesday switching the wind to the north bringing in colder air and dropping temperatures by more than 20° with Tuesday afternoon highs only expected to be in the lower-to-middle 40s.

The warm air nudges back in on Wednesday with highs returning to the upper 50s with middle 60s likely by Thursday and warmer yet on Friday with highs near 70° as winds switch back to the south.