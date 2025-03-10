Temperature swings expected this week with strong storm arriving Friday into the weekend

The week ahead will features some up-and-down temperature swings with a storm system targeting the area for Friday into the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures on Monday will approach records for the day with highs in the middle-to-upper 60s. It’ll be a mainly sunny day with a southwest wind gusting up to 30 mph.

A cold front will slide through by Tuesday morning dropping temperatures into the upper 20s to start the day with highs only managing the lower-to-middle 40s by afternoon which is still well above average.

Temperatures will once again surge upward with highs returning to the upper 50s on Wednesday and then middle 60s likely on Thursday before reaching 70° by Friday.

A strong storm system will approach on Friday sending in warmer air and moisture with showers and even a few thunderstorms possible late in the day into Friday night along with gusty winds. The severe threat is low, but will have to watched.

The system will pull northeast of the area on Saturday with much colder air wrapping around it which may lead to rain changing to snow. The exact timing and specifics remain uncertain at this time, but will become clearer in the days ahead.

Temperatures will cool off into the 40s for highs on Saturday and 30s on Sunday.