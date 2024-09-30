Temperature swings, dry weather expected this week

The week ahead will feature up-and-down temperature swings, but it’s expected to stay dry as storm systems look to stay away from the Weather First area.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s for highs on Monday before a cold front passes through with more seasonal weather on Tuesday with highs in the 60s.

Temperatures will rebound back into the 70s on Wednesday before another passing cool front on Wednesday night will lead to cooler and closer to average highs on Thursday and Friday in the upper 60s. Night lows are expected to be cool in the 40s.

Temperatures will bounce back into the 70s over the upcoming weekend.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook has a high likelihood of above average temperatures in the October 5th through 9th period.

Meanwhile, storm systems look to evade the area as the week is expected to be dry. The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day precipitation outlook has a high likelihood of below average precipitation in the October 5th through 9th period.