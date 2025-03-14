Temperature swings ahead, midweek storm system may bring rain and snow

Temperatures will undergo some up and down swings heading into next week with a storm system passing through the region by midweek that’ll bring the chance of rain and snow.

After a cool and more seasonal weekend, temperatures will climb back to near 60° on St. Patrick’s Day on Monday. Tuesday will also be mild with highs expecting to be in the upper 50s.

A storm system is expected to pass through the region in the late Tuesday night through Wednesday night timeframe which will bring the chance of rain and snow. It’s still too early for specific details as this system is still several days away, but there’s the potential of some snow accumulation depending on the track of the system.

Temperatures will cooldown the rest of the week with highs in the 30s and 40s.