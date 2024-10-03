Temperature rollercoaster ride expected through the weekend

The up-and-down temperature rollercoaster ride will continue over the next several days into next week.

A weak cold front will pass through early Thursday leading to a slightly cooler day from Wednesday. Highs will be seasonably mild for early October with many areas topping out around or in the low-to-mid 70s.

Another front will pass through Thursday evening bringing clouds and the chance of some sprinkles. Cooler air will follow with high temperatures on Friday a few degrees cooler with most areas expecting to be in the upper 60s to near 70°.

A warm front will lift north of the area on Saturday, and with a breezy southerly wind, high temperatures are expected to climb to near or in the lower 80s.

Another cold front will slide through Saturday evening which may bring a light shower or two followed by cooler temperatures on Sunday as highs are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 60s which is near average.

Temperatures are expected to warm back up into the 70s for highs next week with cool night lows in the 40s and 50s.