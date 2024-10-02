Temperature fluctuations with little rain chances through weekend

Temperatures will continue to ride the rollercoaster wave with ups-and-downs expected over the next several days along with little chances for rain.

A breezy southerly wind on Wednesday will help boost temperatures into the mid-to-upper 70s to near 80° under a sunny sky.

A dry cold front will slide through Wednesday night setting up a cooler, but still mild day on Thursday with high temperatures near 70°. A secondary cold front will lead to an increase in clouds on Thursday followed by a cooler, but pleasant Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

The wind switches back to the south on Saturday helping drive temperatures to near or in the lower 80s. A stronger front is expected to pass through during the Saturday evening hours which may produce a light shower, however a lot of dry air in place will have to be overcome.

Behind the front, temperatures will cool back down with mid-to-upper 60s expected for highs on Sunday into Monday of next week.