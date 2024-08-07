Taste of fall weather with cooler than average temperatures through the weekend

Temperatures will continue to remain below average for August and resemble more like early fall heading through the weekend.

The upper air flow will become more northwest behind a passing cold front on Thursday. Cooler air from Canada will filter south into the Weather First area and Upper Midwest resulting in below average temperatures for August.

High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will range from the lower-to-upper 70s.

The coolest air will arrive Friday and Saturday as highs are expected to climb to near 70°. Some communities may not make it out of the 60s. Morning lows will be near 50° with some places possibly in the 40s.

Temperatures will start to gradually inch up on Sunday with highs back in the middle 70s.

The cooler air will start to retreat into next week as warmer air nudges in resulting in temperatures climb back into the upper 70s to lower 80s through the middle of next week.