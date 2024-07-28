T-storm chances arrive this evening, will continue through Monday

We have stayed dry across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa today, but unsettled weather is approaching from the west as we head into the evening hours.

A complex of showers and t-storms is expected to track across northern Iowa and far southern Minnesota over the next few hours. No severe weather reported so far, but there is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms this evening and overnight. Primary threats will include large hail and damaging winds, but this threat is rather low overall.

Storm chances will stick with us overnight tonight even as the first round of storms exits the area. A cold front to the northwest may provide enough forcing for renewed storm development later tonight, but this is not a guarantee.

Monday there is also a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of seeing damaging winds from any storms that are still around. Storms may re-develop if enough forcing is present with all the storm energy we will have around the area, but this will really depend on how fast the “cold” front passes through. If the cold front passes through quicker, odds of storm redevelopment in the afternoon decrease.

By no means will tomorrow be a washout. Expecting plenty of afternoon sunshine with only a very slight chance for t-storm redevelopment. Nothing to cancel outdoor afternoon plans over, and the only thing folks really need to worry about is staying cool from the heat!