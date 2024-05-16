Surge of warmth to bring summertime feel this weekend

Warm air is on the move and it’ll arrive on Friday and carry over into the weekend as high temperatures will be more typical of late June than the middle of May.

The summerlike warmth will be felt across the Weather First area with highs near 80° on Friday under a mostly sunny sky.

It’ll be warmer yet on Saturday as temperatures will be a few degrees warmer with much of the area expecting to see highs in the low-to-mid 80.

A cold front will slide through Saturday afternoon with cooler temperatures to follow on Sunday, but still not bad, as highs return to the mid 70s which is still above average.

The summerlike warmth will also bring in some moisture which will lead to the chance of some late afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms both on Saturday and Sunday although most will stay dry.

Looking further ahead, temperatures will cool to near or slightly above average heading through next week with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.