Surge of summer warmth arrive this weekend into next week

June begins on Sunday and it will feel every bit like summer with temperatures expecting to surge well above average heading into the new month.

An upper-level high pressure ridge developing across the western U.S. will push its way east and reside overhead early next week while amplifying the jet stream further north allowing very warm air to flow into the region.

Temperatures on Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to be near or in the lower 80s with middle 80s likely on Monday and Tuesday. These readings will be around 5° to 10° above average for this time of year. Meanwhile, night lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook covering the period of June 2nd through 6th has a high likelihood of above average temperatures.

As far as additional rain chances, a frontal boundary draped near the area may be enough to pop a few showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, but chances at this point remain low-end. More are possible by the middle of next week, but uncertainty is high given it’s still over one week away. Stay tuned.