January is statistically the coldest month of the year, but it’s also when daylight begins increasing following the winter solstice. You may have noticed already that twilight is now extending past 5:00 PM. By the middle of this month, the sunset will hit 5:00 PM. In just a little over one month, the sunset will be at 5:30 PM.

We’re now just barely more than two months away from “springing ahead” with the start of Daylight Saving Time on March 9th.