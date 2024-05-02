Sunshine to end the week, rain likely again Saturday
Another sizeable storm system has affected the region Thursday, and will slowly move east of us Thursday night, taking the cloud cover with it. We’re in for a beautifully bright and quiet Friday with a mostly sunny sky, light breeze, and comfortably mild temperatures. Highs will be nearing 70 degrees Friday afternoon, with the majority of the afternoon spent in the 60s.
A wave of low pressure will bring showers and a few, garden variety thunderstorms back starting Friday night, close to Midnight. Rain will continue Friday night through Saturday morning, ending by Noon Saturday.
A cooler, gusty wind will continue through Saturday, keeping temperatures in the 50s most of the day with highs just creeping up to around 60 by Saturday afternoon. Clouds will break up a bit late in the day Saturday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky by the late afternoon to early evening.
We’re back to sunshine and upper 60s for highs Sunday, along with a light wind. At this rate, we’re greening up nicely and catching up on the long stretch of dry weather we had from last summer through this winter!