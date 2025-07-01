Sunshine through Wednesday with more humidity, scattered t-storm chances late week

The weather through Wednesday is looking spectacular with warm and fairly comfortable early summer weather before heat and more humidity return to end the week which will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms.

High pressure moving through the region on Tuesday will lead to a day full of sunshine and quiet weather with high temperatures pushing the lower-to-middle- 80s by afternoon.

A few more clouds will be around on Wednesday as moisture starts to nudge in as high pressure pivots further southeast. A cold front will slide in from the north which may pop a shower or thunderstorm for some Wednesday night.

Warmer and more humid weather will begin to arrive Thursday and Friday as a warm front lifts north into the region. The front may spark a shower or thunderstorm on Thursday afternoon. A stronger thunderstorms can’t be ruled out, but the overall severe threat is low. High temperatures will likely be in the middle 80s. Dew point temperatures will push 70° likely leading to a heat index near 90°.

The Fourth of July will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Dew point temperatures will likely be in the lower 70s driving the heat index into the lower-to-middle- 90s. The additional moisture may be enough to pop a few scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours. Those attending fireworks celebrations should stay updated on the forecast.

Showers and thunderstorms will become more likely heading into the weekend as a cool front slides through the area on Saturday. Temperatures will cool a bit closer to average with highs in the lower 80s on Saturday and Sunday.