Sunshine, summertime warmth to linger into next week

A quiet pattern will continue to dominate the weather leading to little change over the next several days.

Hurricane Helene will make landfall in Florida on Thursday. It’ll eventually merge with a cutoff low pressure system over the southeast U.S. and that will slow the weather pattern down which will be good news for our weather because there won’t be much change as quiet and warmer than average temperatures continue into next week.

High temperatures on Thursday through Monday will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s. There will be some clouds at times, but expect lots of sunshine. Night lows will be cool in the 40s and 50s.

A sharp cold front will slide through on Monday bringing more seasonal, fall-like air the rest of the week as high temperatures fall to near or slightly below average with highs in the 60s. Night lows will generally be in the 40s.

Storm systems look to largely miss the area as dry weather is expected through at least the middle of next week.