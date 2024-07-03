Sunshine, summertime warmth returns Wednesday

Wednesday will feature a break from the rain, but it will be short-lived as the next storm system is set to arrive on the Fourth of July with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely.

Sunshine will be out in full force to start Wednesday with some clouds popping up as the day moves along. A bit of leftover moisture in the air combined with afternoon instability may be enough to spark a few isolated showers or sprinkles although most will stay dry.

It’ll be a breezy day with west winds gusting up to 25 MPH at times.

Temperatures will get back to near or slightly above average with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

Dew point temperatures will generally be in the 50s and 60s so it will feel a bit humid.