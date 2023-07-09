Sunshine Short-Term, Storms Long-Term

The rest of Sunday and most of Monday are a continuation of the sunshine that we’ve been experiencing the majority of this weekend.

Temperatures are warmer Monday, 60s out the door early and then upper-80s and low-90s during the afternoon. During the evening, a cold front is going to close in. This cold front combined with the energy we build through daytime heating will allow thunderstorms to develop around sunset. We do have a marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather, but a more favorable environment exists further northeast. Not everyone will get rain, but those who get rain will likely fall short of 1/3″ of rain.

Other waves of rainfall come in during the week early on Wednesday and late Thursday into Friday. Although, neither of these chances for rain are going to bring drought-busting rain either.

After the cold front passes, temperatures drop into the upper-70s and low-80s for the rest of the work week.