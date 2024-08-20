Sunshine returns Wednesday, seasonable warmth until this weekend

A wave of low pressure is moving through the region Tuesday bringing rain to areas west of I-35 in Iowa. Otherwise, cloud cover will linger into Wednesday morning for the rest of us with more sunshine on the way late Wednesday morning through afternoon.

Temperatures will cool to the 50s early Wednesday morning and return to the mid-70s with sunshine Wednesday afternoon. While a few clouds will drift through, especially Friday, temperatures will remain comfortably warm before heating up this weekend.

A few thunderstorms are possible Thursday night, which looks to be our soonest and only chance for a bit of rain in the short term.

A sunny, hot and muggy weekend is ahead with highs in the mid to upper-80s and dew points in the 70s. That summer warmth will linger into the start of next week before temperatures moderate after Tuesday.