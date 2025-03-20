Sunshine returns Thursday with quiet weather to end the week, rain likely Sunday

Quiet weather will return to close out the week behind a winter storm that left parts of the Weather First area blanketed in several inches of snow.

The March sunshine will start to whither away the snowpack as it returns to the sky on Thursday. Temperatures will be slightly below average with highs in the upper 30s to near 40°. The wind will be much lighter too.

Clouds increase heading into Friday. A few afternoon sprinkles are possible as a cold front passes through. We’ll see a nice bump in temperatures with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. There will be a breeze out of the southwest with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

It’ll be cooler on Saturday, but highs are expected to be near average in the lower 40s under a mostly sunny sky.

A clipper system will pass through late Saturday night and Sunday. This will have enough energy and moisture to bring precipitation to the area, however temperatures look to remain above freezing so rain will be the predominate type although a few snowflakes may mix in.

Temperatures on Sunday will return to above average for late March with highs in the upper 40s before cooling back down to near 40° on Monday as cooler, quiet weather returns to start next week.