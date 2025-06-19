Sunshine returns Thursday with late night showers, thunderstorms likely

Sunshine returns to the sky on Thursday with a quiet day expected before a quick-moving system brings a round of showers and thunderstorms late overnight into Friday morning.

High pressure nearby will keep the area dry with plentiful sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the middle 80s for highs by late afternoon. Dew point temperatures will be around the upper 50s so the humidity will be a bit noticeable. Overall, it’ll be a fairly nice summer day.

The wind will be light throughout the day out of the west around 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds will build by late Thursday evening with showers and thunderstorms likely developing sometime after 3:00 AM. A few strong thunderstorms are possible that may produce some hail, gusty winds and heavy downpours. Showers and thunderstorms will gradually end by mid-morning on Friday.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the middle 60s by Friday morning.