Sunshine returns Thursday with isolated shower or thunderstorm possible

Sunshine returns to the sky on Thursday with high temperatures expecting to be near average.

Some clouds will popup during the afternoon heating of the day and with some moisture and energy around the area from a system to the south, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible mainly near and south of I-90, but these will be few and far between an most areas will stay dry.

Temperatures will be close to average for this time of year with highs in the low-to-mid 80s.

Dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 60s making for a bit of a humid day.