Sunshine returns Thursday with chilly temperatures

Quiet weather will return on Thursday behind a winter storm that left parts of the Weather First area blanketed in several inches of snow.

The March sunshine will start to whither away the snowpack as it returns to the sky. Temperatures will be slightly below average with highs in the upper 30s to near 40°.

The wind will be much lighter around 5-15 mph as it switches from the northwest to the southwest. The light breeze will make it feel colder throughout the day with wind chills in the teens during the morning hours and 20s to lower 30s during the afternoon.

There’ll be a few passing clouds into Thursday night with thicker clouds arriving into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s by morning.