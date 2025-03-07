Sunshine returns Friday afternoon, and a pleasant weekend is ahead

Aside from a relatively fast-moving storm system moving through Iowa late Thursday night and Friday morning, we’ve got a nice, quiet stretch of weather into the weekend. Along with that will come a warming trend from this weekend into next week.

Highs return to the 40s for some of us this weekend, and milder air next week will make for some highs in the 50s.

For at least the next 5 days, we don’t have any substantial storm systems headed our way.