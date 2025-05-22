Sunshine re-emerges Thursday, comfortably mild to wrap up the week

After a few cool, rainy days, we’re in for some quiet and brighter weather to finish the week.

Clouds will hold tight early Thursday but will be decreasing through the morning. Temperatures will climb back into the lower 60s by Thursday afternoon. That’s still below average for this time of year, but it’ll be more comfortable.

Not much change is ahead for Friday through Memorial Day weekend. Temperatures will remain a bit below average, both in the morning and afternoon, and we’ll see more sunshine. It may be sweater weather in the evenings, but we can go back to enjoying some good patio time.