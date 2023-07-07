Sunshine & Comfortable Temps Again Today

We are tracking another sunny & comfy day for our “Finally Friday”. Highs are back in the middle to upper 70s, with a few clouds working their way into the picture later in the day. These clouds will give way to a few t-showers throughout the area, with this round of light rain out by daybreak on Saturday.

The rest of the weekend is trending sunny & slightly warmer, as highs return to their normal values in the lower 80s both Saturday & Sunday.

Rain chances, albeit light, are holding off until early next week, with a few afternoon/evening showers & t-storms possible Monday & Tuesday. Scattered rain & rumbles are possible as we move into next Wednesday, especially early in the day. After that, the forecast is trending dry once again as we wrap up next week.