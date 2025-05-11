Sunshine and warmth early next week

Summer-like warmth will persist through the beginning of next week, with high temperatures regularly in the low to mid 80F’s.

High pressure will continue to build overhead Sunday through Monday, with upper level low pressure stalled to the south. This upper level pattern is often referred to as a “Rex Block”, and leads to a stagnant weather pattern that can last several days.

Thee result of this Rex Block will be plenty of sun, along with well above average high temperatures.

Monday will feature a cloudless sky, with highs in the low to mid 80F’s across the region. Dew points will remain in the lower 50F’s, with a southerly breeze gusting up to 20-25 mph at times.

Tuesday will be similar, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low to mid 80F’s. Upper level low pressure will begin to advance northeast, with associated moisture making it as far north and west as Southeastern Minnesota. With that said, there is a slight chance of a shower Tuesday afternoon, but most locations will remain dry.

Wednesday will be nearly a carbon copy of Tuesday, with a few afternoon clouds and a small chance of a shower or two. Highs will once again be in the low to mid 80F’s. The one difference between Tuesday and Wednesday, is that dew points will be on the rise, and it may feel slightly humid.

The Rex Block begins to break down Wednesday and move east, allowing a deep upper level trough to advance eastward into Thursday.

Temperatures will cool slightly Thursday, with dew points reaching into the 60F’s across the area ahead of an approaching cold front. If enough forcing and moisture is present, widespread showers and thunderstorms will be possible as the cold front passes through.

This event is still a ways out, so it is too soon to go into much detail on exact timing of storm arrival. For now, it’s a chance to keep an eye on, and one that will hopefully bring some needed rain to the area!

High temperatures remain in the low 80F’s Thursday, with cooler, and closer to average, temperatures returning by Friday.