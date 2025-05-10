Sunshine and summer warmth for Mother’s Day weekend

The quiet weather continues through this coming weekend and beyond.

Despite a cold front pushing through Friday night and a north wind Saturday, temperatures will remain well above average for the middle of May.

Mother’s Day will be even warmer with highs bouncing back to 80 degrees and slightly above for many. Winds will increase Sunday, but not drastically so. It’s going to be typically breezy for May while feeling more like June.

Have a great Mother’s Day weekend and enjoy the outdoors!