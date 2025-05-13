Sunshine and summer warmth again Tuesday through Wednesday

We’ll stay in a quiet weather pattern here in north Iowa and southern Minnesota through the middle of the week.

As of Monday evening, a slow-moving area of low pressure over the southeastern U.S. has slowed the jet stream pattern. It’s going to take another couple of days for that storm system to move out and for another trough of low pressure over the western U.S. to move our direction.

The warm air remains as temperatures continue to run well above average and into the mid-80s with a light breeze and mostly sunny sky.