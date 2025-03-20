Sunshine and less wind for Thursday, clouds return Friday

We’ve got a nice, quiet stretch of weather in front of us. Sunshine will be welcomed by all Thursday, and will be very helpful in improving road conditions across the region.

Thursday is also the first “official” day of Spring! The Spring Equinox occurs Thursday morning at 4:01am CDT. That higher sun angle will go to work on roads, even with temperatures below the freezing mark in the morning.

Below is a look at more forecast info for the next couple days and beyond. Temperatures will be slightly below average Thursday afternoon, yet still comfortably cool. A weak area of low pressure will move in Friday bringing more clouds and a very slight chance of a brief, afternoon shower.