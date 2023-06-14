Sunshine and Hazy Skies

We’re going to remain dry over the next few days. Wednesday is going to be one of the warmest days the rest of the week. Highs will get close to 90°F in several communities, but we don’t quite reach the mark.

Air quality will be getting worse the next couple days courtesy of the Canadian wildfires in Ontario. The smoke will catch upper level winds that will guide the smoke towards our area. We already saw some haze Tuesday, but this will continue on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain will be holding off the next few days. Our best rain chances are now over the weekend. There is still some disagreement on exact timing or what we could see for totals, but odds of getting rain are becoming more isolated. Saturday and Sunday are the best opportunities.