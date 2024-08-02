Sunny, warm weekend with rain chance early next week followed by cooldown

The weekend ahead will definitely have a summertime feel with warm and humid weather expected before rain chances arrive late in the weekend into early next week followed by much cooler temperatures.

Friday and Saturday will see plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the middle-to-upper 80s. Dew point temperatures are expected to be near 70° on Friday which will put the heat index around or in the low 90s. Dew points will be lower in the 60s on Saturday, but it still will feel humid.

A cold front will approach late Saturday night which may pop a few showers and thunderstorms into Sunday morning with a few more during the afternoon and evening as the front stalls out nearby. High temperatures on Sunday are expected to be in the lower 80s.

Another system will bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday and then behind it, a transition to much cooler, less humid and below average temperatures as highs are expected to be in the 70s with night lows in the 50s.