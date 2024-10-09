Sunny, warm Wednesday

The quiet, dry and warm weather pattern will continue for another day as bright sunshine and well above average temperatures are expected for Wednesday.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the range of the lower-to-upper 70s across the Weather First area. A few may places may even touch 80°. The average high temperature this time of year is in the lower 60s.

The wind is expected to be light.

Clear skies and a light wind tonight will allow temperatures to cool into the middle-to-upper 40s by Thursday morning.