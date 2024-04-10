Sunny, warm Wednesday with a spotty shower possible late

Sunshine returns to the sky on Wednesday with some clouds building late in the day ahead of a weak system that’ll pass through bringing the chance of a spotty shower late Wednesday night.

Temperatures will be several degrees above average for early April with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The wind is expected to be light out of the southwest around 5-15 mph.

There is the chance of a few spotty showers late in the evening and overnight into Thursday with the best chance for rain coming on Thursday.