Sunny, warm Wednesday followed by multiple rain chances through holiday weekend

Wednesday will feature a brief break from the rain, however multiple systems will pass through the region in the coming days leading to several chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Sunshine returns on Wednesday along with warm temperatures as highs get back to near or slightly above average with most communities reaching the low-to-mid 80s. It’ll be a breezy day and a bit humid.

Clouds will thicken later in the day on Wednesday as more moisture returns. A system will approach on the Fourth of July leading to on and off chances of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day which may produce some locally heavy rainfall. There will be some dry time, but impacts are likely for some outdoor holiday events.

The storm system will slow down and meander across the area on Friday with occasional showers through the day.

Rain amounts of 1-3″ are possible near and north of I-90 from Thursday through Friday with lesser amounts further south.

A few more systems will track through the region over the rest of the weekend into early next week leading to more rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

High temperatures on the Fourth of July will be near 80° with 70s likely on Friday through the weekend with night lows in the 50s and 60s.