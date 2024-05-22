Sunny, warm weather continues Thursday

Aside from a few, isolated thunderstorms that popped up Wednesday afternoon, we’re in for quiet weather Wednesday night through Thursday. Temperatures will cool down to the upper 40s and lower 50s, so enjoy some natural air conditioning into the start of Thursday!

Summer warmth is ahead for Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s across the region. Winds will back off as well, remaining around 5 to 15mph through Thursday.

A quick wave will push through late Thursday night to Friday morning, bringing a likelihood of some good downpours Friday morning. We’ll catch a break late Friday morning, and another quick line of thundershowers is possible Friday afternoon.

The weekend will start off sunny and a bit cooler with highs remaining in the upper 60s to about 70 degrees Saturday afternoon.

A slower moving storm system will affect the region Sunday into Monday, bringing with it the likelihood of showers and a few thunderstorms. The bulk of that rain looks to be on Sunday, and a few showers may linger into Monday morning.