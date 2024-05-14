Sunny, warm Tuesday with lingering haze

Smoke from Canadian wildfires will still linger through Tuesday with hazy skies expected across the area.

A northeast-to-east wind will continue to push the smoke further south and west into north and northwest Iowa. An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for these areas until at least 11:00 PM.

Sensitive groups, children and the elderly are more at risk and should limit time outdoors.

Otherwise, it’ll be a mostly sunny and quiet day. A warm day is also expected with high temperatures near or in the low 70s.

The smoke and haze should improve Tuesday night into Wednesday.