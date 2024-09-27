Sunny, warm Friday

The weather on Friday will be much of the same from the previous several days as sunshine and warm temperatures are expected as the weeks comes to a close.

High pressure perched overhead will lead to a quiet day filled with lots of sunshine. A few clouds from Hurricane Helene over the southeast U.S. may spread into parts of the area later in the day.

Temperatures are expected to be well above average with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The wind will be light and humidity low.

Friday Night Football games should go on accordingly with no weather-related issues as clear skies and mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s are expected.

Temperatures will fall back into the lower 50s under a clear sky overnight into Saturday morning.