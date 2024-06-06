Sunny, warm Friday followed by a few showers to start the weekend

An upper level storm system is still affecting the region today and is responsible for the strong wind and clouds over much of southeast Minnesota. Thursday night and Friday will remain breezy, but not as windy as it was through the majority of Thursday.

Friday starts off comfortably cool with lows in the lower 50s, and the afternoon is going to be nice and warm with highs in the mid-70s. We can look forward to a mostly sunny sky Friday. Some afternoon showers are possible in north Iowa Friday afternoon while southern Minnesota will remain dry until later Friday night.

Widespread showers are likely overnight Friday into the start of Saturday morning. Those showers will move out quickly Saturday morning, making way for a beautiful and quiet weekend. Highs will remain slightly below average this weekend, in the lower 70s.

Less humid air will stick around from Friday through the weekend, making for some very comfortable weather.

A slow-moving storm system looks to arrive late Monday into Tuesday with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms.

Warmer air returns next week with highs back into the 80s.