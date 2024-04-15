Sunny, warm and quiet Monday

The warmth from the weekend will carry over into Monday with temperatures well above average under a mostly sunny sky.

Although it won’t be quite as warm as Saturday, when Rochester made it up to 80° for the first time this year, temperatures will be around 15° or more above average with highs in the 70s.

Clouds will increase overnight into Tuesday morning along with higher winds as a storm system approaches leading to showers and thunderstorms developing after daybreak.