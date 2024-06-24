Sunny, warm and humid Monday

Sunshine returns to the sky on Monday along with warm temperatures and high humidity.

There will be some clouds at times throughout the day with more clouds arriving during the evening and overnight hours.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-to-upper 80s with some locations flirting with or exceeding 90° especially in north Iowa.

Dew point temperatures are expected to also climb through the 60s and into the 70s as moisture arrives ahead of a blustery southerly wind with gusts up to 25 MPH possible at times.